Two men have throats slit in Paris, attacker yells "Allahu Akbar"

Police in Paris have launched an investigation after two men, a father and his son, were found with their throats slit in a trendy part of the French capital. Another son has been arrested in connection with the murders.

A man was arrested in Paris on Friday suspected of slitting the throats of his father and brother outside a building in the capital’s trendy 11th district, police sources told AFP.

The sources, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said the reason for the attack was being investigated.

The two men died at the scene despite efforts by paramedics to save them.

Read more