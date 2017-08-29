Two Million Muslims Arrive at Mecca in Saudi Arabia

Image Credits: KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images.

Two million Muslims from around the world have arrived in Mecca for the hajj pilgrimage two years after a deadly stampede killed more than 2,000 worshippers.

Shiite Muslims from Iran returned to Mecca in Saudia Arabia, following the biggest catastrophe in the history of the hajj.

Last year the tragedy killed nearly 2,300 pilgrims with 464 Iranians among the fatalities, leading to officials in Tehran criticising Saudi Arabia’s organisation of the pilgrimage.

The two countries severed diplomatic relations in January 2016 after the Saudi embassy in Tehran was ransacked by a crowd protesting against the execution in the kingdom of a Shiite religious dignitary.

Read more


Related Articles

Sweden: Court Refuses to Deport Migrant Who Raped Mentally Disabled Child Because He 'Felt Bad'

Sweden: Court Refuses to Deport Migrant Who Raped Mentally Disabled Child Because He ‘Felt Bad’

World News
Comments
Polish Official: EU's Suicidal Migrant Policy is Killing Europe

Polish Official: EU’s Suicidal Migrant Policy is Killing Europe

World News
Comments

Christian Parents Begged Council to House Child with Grandparents Instead of Hardline Muslims

World News
Comments

Nomura: “Probability Of North Korean War Breaking Out Is 35%”

World News
Comments

Students Accused Of Islamophobia For Mocking ISIS In Class

World News
Comments

Comments