Two Polls Show Black Support For Trump Has More Than Doubled Since 2016

Two new polls show that President Trump has more than doubled his support amongst African-Americans, from 8 per cent in 2016 to 19 per cent today, despite five straight years of the media denouncing him as a racist.

“That both Emerson and Democracy Institute show 19% Black support for Trump confirms that Trump could be headed to significant support here. Trump received 8% of the Black vote in 2016,” tweeted PollWatch.

The numbers suggest that Joe Biden’s attempt to blame Trump for sowing the “hatred and division” that has led to innumerable Black Lives Matter protests and riots has completely failed.

The polls also indicate that the media’s tactic of exhaustively denouncing Trump as a “racist” for the last half a decade has also completely backfired.

Candace Owens, who has led the ‘Blexit’ campaign to encourage African-Americans to get off the Democrat reservation, commented on the poll results.

Back in 2017 I said “20 points in 2020” and people laughed at me. Now it’s 2020 and the prognosis looks pretty grim for Democrats. Black people are waking up and breaking free. #BLEXIT @BLEXIT https://t.co/rwGb6AgfOY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 31, 2020

As we highlighted yesterday, money in the betting market, which is traditionally seen as more reliable than polls, has shifted heavily towards Trump in recent weeks.

Both polls and anecdotal evidence suggests three months of rioting and unrest have seriously harmed Biden’s chances, with observers comparing the situation to 1968 when Richard Nixon swept to victory by promising to end the lawlessness that had gripped America.

