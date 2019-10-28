Two Rockets Hit US Military Camp in Baghdad - Report

Two rockets fell on the Taji Camp north of Baghdad where US military personnel is stationed, the Sky News Arabia reported on Monday, citing Iraqi security sources.

No further details have been provided.

Earlier this month, military sources in Baghdad said that Iraqi authorities were considering a number of proposals to improve the country’s air defense systems, including by purchasing modern missile defense systems from other countries and returning retired officers to service.

These measures, if implemented, will come in response to a number of attacks on military bases of the Iraq-based Shia militia of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi. Baghdad has put the responsibility for the attacks on Israel.

In September, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that an investigation indicates Israel’s involvement in attacks on the military sites of Iraq’s PMF. The PMF has repeatedly said that Israeli drones conduct raids on its military bases.

