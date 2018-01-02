Two Senior Executives Suspended at Vice Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Vice Media has suspended two senior executives in the wake of a Dec. 23 New York Times report of sexual harassment allegations at the media outlet.

President Andrew Creighton and chief digital officer Mike Germano were put on leave per an internal memo to staff on Tuesday that was obtained by the Times.

According to the report, Creighton, who co-founded the British division of Vice in 2002, paid $135,000 to a former Vice employee after she alleged she was terminated for rejecting his suggestion of having a romantic relationship.

