Two Senior Executives Suspended at Vice Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Vice Media has suspended two senior executives in the wake of a Dec. 23 New York Times report of sexual harassment allegations at the media outlet.

President Andrew Creighton and chief digital officer Mike Germano were put on leave per an internal memo to staff on Tuesday that was obtained by the Times.

According to the report, Creighton, who co-founded the British division of Vice in 2002, paid $135,000 to a former Vice employee after she alleged she was terminated for rejecting his suggestion of having a romantic relationship.

Read More


Related Articles

Laughing At Liberals: 2018 Edition

Laughing At Liberals: 2018 Edition

Hot News
Comments
Gov Report: Global Warming Driving Chocolate To Extinction By 2050

Gov Report: Global Warming Driving Chocolate To Extinction By 2050

Hot News
Comments

Florida Joins Push to Outlaw ‘free speech zones’ on Campus

Hot News
Comments

Prank California Highway Signs ‘welcome’ Felons, Illegal Immigrants and MS-13

Hot News
Comments

Border Patrol President: Because Of Trump ‘2018 Is Shaping Up To Be A Great Year’

Hot News
Comments

Comments