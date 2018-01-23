Two Students Killed in Kentucky School Shooting, Suspect Arrested

At least two students have died and 19 others were injured after a 15-year-old male student opened fire on his classmates at a Kentucky high school.

Police said the shooting erupted at Marshall County High School in Benton on Tuesday just before 8am when the teenager walked in armed with a handgun.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 15-year-old male student later died in hospital from his injuries.

A statement from Gov. Bevin regarding this morning's events in Marshall County: pic.twitter.com/0n0cxgJkvi — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

