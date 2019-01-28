Two-thirds in France think Macron has failed to respond to 'Yellow Vests'

The vast majority of French voters think that unpopular President Emmanuel Macron has failed to respond to concerns raised by the anti-government ‘Yellow Vest’ protest movement.

A whopping 66% of French citizens think that Macron hasn’t changed his approach to respond to the concerns raised by the group, who have staged nationwide protests.

An Ifop poll for Le Journal De Dimanche has found that two-thirds of citizens do not think Macron has changed his approach to deal with the protests adequately.

But it gets worse. A huge 85% of the French public want to see Macron change his attention to the concerns of the French people more widely. 78% of French voters want to see Macron change his economic and social policy. Those are eye-wateringly bad numbers.

Sondage Ifop-JDD : une large majorité des Français veut qu'Emmanuel Macron change https://t.co/PazJ8UaeNV pic.twitter.com/NCxHQrZrNt — Le JDD (@leJDD) January 27, 2019

Don’t forget, as Euroscepticism sweeps the continent, Macron is supposed to be the EU’s great hope. Instead of grand speeches about an EU Army and repeatedly bashing Brexit, the French President should get his own house in order.

Read more