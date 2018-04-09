Two-thirds of ‘child refugees’ in UK who were questioned are actually adults

Hundreds of supposed unaccompanied ‘child refugees’ who came to Britain have actually been found to be adults, according to a new report from the immigration watchdog.

In a ridiculous state of affairs, two-thirds of those scrutinised turned out to actually be over the age of 18.

In the 12 months leading up to June 2017, 2,952 people claiming to be unaccompanied child refugees came to Britain.

705 of those were questioned over suspicions that they were lying about their age.

618 of these cases were resolved and in 402 cases (65%) they were found to actually be adults.

In other words, over that period 402 ‘child migrants’ are shown to have lied about their age and pretended they were younger likely to improve their prospects of getting into the country.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton told the Daily Mail: “We have been a soft touch in too many cases for asylum seekers who abuse our hospitality by elaborating their credentials.

“It is right we give a safe haven to those who are in danger but too often we have been too trusting.”

Is it an absolutely travesty that the soft touch government have allowed this level of fraud to occur from those seeking to take advantage of Britain’s soft approach on the border. A firm but fair migration system would stop this kind of nonsense from going on.