Two Videos That Prove The FBI Is Lying About The Vegas Massacre

The official story surrounding the Las Vegas mass shooting is crumbling.

After Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo dramatically altered the shooting timeline Monday, indicating a security guard was shot by alleged gunman Stephen Paddock before his assault on country music concertgoers, the entire narrative has been thrown into question.

Watch these two videos for a recap of various inconsistencies that don’t add up.

Below: Excerpts from the different press conferences held by LVPD and FBI show that their official story has more holes that Swiss cheese.

Below: This is a compilation of two videos featuring Rene Downs, who was staying at the Bellagio hotel on Oct 1st and heard automatic fire, broken glass and stampeding crowds at the Petrossian Lounge. Her room was comped by Hotel staff who claimed no shooting was heard at that location. Rene Downs timestamped the sounds of automatic gunfire to just after 11pm, a full 45 minutes after shooting ended at the Mandalay Bay.