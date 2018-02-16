Two Weeks After Markets Freaked Out, the Worst Appears to Be Over For Now

Image Credits: R Majouji / Wiki.

The gut-wrenching tug of war between rising interest rates and falling stock prices seems to be taking a rest, and strategists say the worst of the February correction may be over for now.

Stocks closed out their fifth day of gains, with the S&P 500 now just 4.9 percent away from its all-time high. Its sudden and swift correction of just over 10 percentlasted all of nine trading days. The S&P gained 1.2 percent Thursday, closing at 2,731, about 9 points above the technically important 50-day moving average.

But strategists say they are more comfortable that the quick comeback of the market could be signaling a now more stable market — but a more volatile one.

Read more


Related Articles

Wall Street Builds on Rally While Apple Shines

Wall Street Builds on Rally While Apple Shines

Economy
Comments
Soros Brands Bitcoin "Nest Egg For Dictators," Still Invests In It

Soros Brands Bitcoin “Nest Egg For Dictators,” Still Invests In It

Economy
Comments

Report: Central Banks Will Let The Next Crash Happen

Economy
Comments

Roger Stone Disappointed With Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Written By Goldman Sachs

Economy
Comments

Ripple Boss Says Most Cryptocurrencies Heading to $0.00

Economy
Comments

Comments