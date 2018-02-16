Two Weeks After Markets Freaked Out, the Worst Appears to Be Over For Now

The gut-wrenching tug of war between rising interest rates and falling stock prices seems to be taking a rest, and strategists say the worst of the February correction may be over for now.

Stocks closed out their fifth day of gains, with the S&P 500 now just 4.9 percent away from its all-time high. Its sudden and swift correction of just over 10 percentlasted all of nine trading days. The S&P gained 1.2 percent Thursday, closing at 2,731, about 9 points above the technically important 50-day moving average.

But strategists say they are more comfortable that the quick comeback of the market could be signaling a now more stable market — but a more volatile one.

