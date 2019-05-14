Two Years After Islamic Terror Attack, Ad For Islamic Group With Alleged Terror Ties Appears on Side of Manchester Arena

Two years after an Islamic terrorist killed 23 and injured 139 people, many of them children, at the Manchester Arena, an ad for an Islamic group with alleged ties to terrorism has appeared on the side of the building.

On May 22, 2017, radical Islamist Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated a homemade shrapnel bomb as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

The attack was the deadliest in the UK since the 2005 London bombings, with more than half of the victims being children.

It subsequently emerged that Abedi was a refugee rescued from Libya by the Royal Navy before he took a flight to the UK three years before the attack.

Almost two years to the day of the Manchester Arena bombing, a huge billboard has appeared on the side of the building promoting the Koran and an Islamic charity.

“To save a life is as if you’ve saved all of mankind,” states the ad, which was paid for by Islamic Relief, an organization which is banned in Israel for allegedly funding Hamas.

In 2016, HSBC cut ties with the group after concerns that cash meant for humanitarian purposes was being sent to terrorist groups abroad.

The government of Bangladesh also put restrictions of the group, alleging funds were being used to promote radicalism. The United Arab Emirates government also blacklisted the group as an alleged terrorist front in 2016.

So to summarize, an Islamic group with alleged links to terrorism that has been blacklisted by numerous countries and a bank is now advertising on the side of a building that was bombed by an Islamic terrorist just two years ago.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————