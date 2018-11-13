TX Votes On Striking Hillary Clinton From School Curriculum

The State Board of Education on Tuesday will take a preliminary vote on a proposal to eliminate Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller, among other historical figures, from the state’s social studies curriculum.

The Republican-majority board had appointed earlier this year groups of education professionals to cut down the amount of social studies material that elementary, middle and high school students must learn.

The work groups eliminated references to Clinton, the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party, and Helen Keller, the disability rights advocate who was the first deaf and blind person to graduate from college.

