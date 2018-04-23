U.N., EU, Russia back Iran nuclear deal as Trump meets Macron

Image Credits: Wiki.

U.S. allies and rivals spoke out in support of the Iran nuclear deal on Monday, bolstering French President Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump that there was no “Plan B” for keeping a lid on Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

Macron is on something of a rescue mission for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Trump has vowed to scrap unless European allies strengthen it by mid-May.

A nuclear non-proliferation conference in Geneva heard repeated calls for parties to the deal — the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany — to ensure its implementation and preservation.

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action continues to be the best way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and to realize the promised tangible economic benefits for the Iranian people,” U.N. High representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said.

Read more


Related Articles

Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

World News
Comments
South Korea Halts Anti-North Korean Propaganda Broadcasts at Border

South Korea Halts Anti-North Korean Propaganda Broadcasts at Border

World News
Comments

Merkel Denounces ‘Dismaying’ Rise of Anti-Semitism Among Arab Refugees

World News
Comments

France: Arrest of woman wearing niqab triggers five nights of rioting and millions in damages

World News
Comments

Report: Trump Asked Netenyahu If He Genuinely Cares About Peace

World News
Comments

Comments