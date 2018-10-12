U.N. experts say Saudi Arabia must release women's rights activists

Saudi Arabia must immediately and unconditionally release all women it has detained for campaigning for human rights, officials mandated by the United Nations said on Friday.

Saudi authorities have detained more than a dozen women’s rights activists since May. Most campaigned for the right to drive – which was granted in June – and an end to the kingdom’s male guardianship system, which requires women to obtain the consent of a male relative for major decisions.

Friday’s statement, from experts who report to the U.N. Human Rights Council, called for the release of six women.

