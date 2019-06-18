U.N. Officials Say U.S. Planning 'Tactical Assault' on Iran As Trump Sends More Troops to Middle East

President Donald Trump is sending 1,000 additional US troops to the Middle East as several UN officials told the Hebrew-language only Israeli newspaper Maariv that the US “plans to carry out a tactical assault on Iran in response to the tanker attack in the Persian Gulf on Thursday.”

From ABC News:

The United States is sending 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The decision follows last week’s attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the U.S. blamed on Tehran, with the Pentagon releasing new images on Monday that officials said show Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members removing an unexploded mine from one of the ship’s hulls. “In response to a request from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) for additional forces, and with the advice of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and in consultation with the White House, I have authorized approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East,” acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a statement on Monday. The additional personnel are mostly part of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and force protection units, a U.S. official told ABC News.

From the Jerusalem Post, “U.N. officials: U.S. planning a ‘tactical assault’ in Iran”:

Is the US going to attack Iran soon? Diplomatic sources at the UN headquarters in New York revealed to Maariv that they are assessing the United States’ plans to carry out a tactical assault on Iran in response to the tanker attack in the Persian Gulf on Thursday. According to the officials, since Friday, the White House has been holding incessant discussions involving senior military commanders, Pentagon representatives and advisers to President Donald Trump. The military action under consideration would be an aerial bombardment of an Iranian facility linked to its nuclear program, the officials further claimed. “The bombing will be massive but will be limited to a specific target,” said a Western diplomat.

Pompeo lied his ass off Sunday on Fox News claiming it’s “unmistakable” that Iran was behind the oil tanker attacks last week despite the notion the tankers were hit by “limpet mines” being contradicted by the Japanese.

Of note, Pompeo did not say our intelligence agencies signed off on the White House assessment that Iran was behind the attack. He would only say the intelligence community “has lots of data, lots of evidence,” and “the world will come to see much of it.”



As a reminder, Mike Pompeo told CBN News in May that “as a Christian” he believes Trump may have been sent by god to be a savior of the Jews and fulfill an ancient Jewish prophecy by defeating “Haman” from the Hebrew “Book of Esther” — which CBN said is now Iran.

In related news, President Trump just got a settlement named after him in the Golan Heights:

A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honor to dedicate “Trump Heights” — first time Israel has dedicated a village in honor of a sitting president since Harry Truman (1949). Happy Birthday Mr. President!! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fdYWzokFLK — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) June 16, 2019

The unveiling of 'Trump Heights' town in Golan Heights with Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu and US Ambassador David Friedman (@USAmbIsrael). Join us LIVE here: https://t.co/ST924trmOl pic.twitter.com/u1f5Ii1yFW — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 16, 2019

Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, a great honor! https://t.co/ozLz84g3i0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Late last year, President Trump told the Washington Post in a buried interviews that he’d like to pull out of the Middle East entirely but Israel is “one reason” to stay.

President Trump suggested Tuesday that he'd like to leave the Middle East entirely but Israel is "one reason" for remaining. He also said he's standing by the Saudis because "without them, Israel would be in a lot more trouble." https://t.co/8N7f5qkA2s — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 28, 2018

Last month, Haaretz reported that Netanyahu’s “Iran dilemma” is “how to get Trump to act without putting Israel on the front line.”

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz ran a piece on Monday saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "Iran dilemma" is "how to get Trump to act without putting Israel on the front line." https://t.co/V7ZGQMTG15 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 21, 2019

Haaretz also said that Netanyahu will be the “prime suspect” if the US attacks Iran because he “is the only world leader to openly express support for the escalating U.S. campaign against Iran.”

So far, it’s looking like all it’s taken is a few attacks on a couple ships which the White House and Israeli intelligence blamed on Iran for the stage to be set for a US attack.

Last month, Netanyahu told his own defense chiefs that Israel is not going to risk any of their blood and treasure to participate in a US-led war with Iran (Israel similarly had no involvement in Iraq despite Netanyahu agitating forcefully in favor of it).

Netanyahu said to tell his defense chiefs to keep Israel out of Iran-US tensions https://t.co/AiqwINF5ax — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) May 15, 2019

If we were to have a large-scale war with Iran, due to the demographics of the US military it would be mostly Trump-voting Middle Americans who were sent to fight and die.

Other than fake-right neocons, no one appears to be buying into the White House’s narrative on Iran.

Both the satirical right-wing site The Babylon Bee and the left-wing site The Onion mocked the US’s claims Iran was behind the attack in viral posts last week:

John Bolton: 'When Has The Government Ever Lied About Attacks On Ships In A Gulf Somewhere Just To Provoke War?'https://t.co/wHFFiYIhOC — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 14, 2019

Bleeding John Bolton Stumbles Into Capitol Building Claiming That Iran Shot Him https://t.co/FodHlv7aZN pic.twitter.com/pTscfruFZH — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 13, 2019

Despite public sentiment being overwhelming negative, I guess we need to go to war to defeat “Haman.”