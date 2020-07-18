U.N. Pushes Permanent COVID-19 Lockdown! Emergency Saturday Report

On this special live Saturday broadcast, Alex Jones breaks down the globalists’ latest push via the United Nations and World Health Organization to keep the world under an indefinite state of lockdown to cripple all economies to introduce a world currency and technocratic medical world government. President Trump is also prepared to announce that the United States and China are officially at war, with China firing the first shot by unleashing the coronavirus pandemic upon the world.

