U.N. Report: 163 Civilians Executed by Islamic State in Mosul

The Islamic State shot and killed 163 civilians last week to stop them from fleeing Mosul, Iraq, according to the United Nations.

U.N. Human Rights’ chief, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, released the number during his speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, June 6.

“Yesterday, my staff reported to me that bodies of [those] murdered Iraqi men, women and children still lay on the streets of the al-Shira neighborhood of western Mosul,” Hussein said. “The brutality of Daesh [Islamic State] and other terrorist groups seemingly knows no bounds.”

Hussein’s spokesman, Rupert Colville, told the AFP news agency that the killings reportedly took place on Thursday, June 1.

