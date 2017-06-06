U.N. Report: 163 Civilians Executed by Islamic State in Mosul

Image Credits: flickr, the-consortium.

The Islamic State shot and killed 163 civilians last week to stop them from fleeing Mosul, Iraq, according to the United Nations.

U.N. Human Rights’ chief, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, released the number during his speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, June 6.

“Yesterday, my staff reported to me that bodies of [those] murdered Iraqi men, women and children still lay on the streets of the al-Shira neighborhood of western Mosul,” Hussein said. “The brutality of Daesh [Islamic State] and other terrorist groups seemingly knows no bounds.”

Hussein’s spokesman, Rupert Colville, told the AFP news agency that the killings reportedly took place on Thursday, June 1.

