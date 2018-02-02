U.N. Report: North Korea Earned $200 Million From Banned Exports, Sends Arms to Syria, Myanmar

Image Credits: Vietnam Mobiography, Flickr.

North Korea violated United Nations sanctions to earn nearly $200 million in 2017 from banned commodity exports, according to a confidential report by independent U.N. monitors, which also accused Pyongyang of supplying weapons to Syria and Myanmar.

The report to a U.N. Security Council sanctions committee, seen by Reuters on Friday, said North Korea had shipped coal to ports, including in Russia, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam, mainly using false paperwork that showed countries such as Russia and China as the coal origin, instead of North Korea.

The 15-member council has unanimously boosted sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, banning exports including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, and capping imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read more


Related Articles

Russia orders warplanes in Syria to fly higher after jet shot down

Russia orders warplanes in Syria to fly higher after jet shot down

World at War
Comments
Report: US drawing down forces in Iraq

Report: US drawing down forces in Iraq

World at War
Comments

Video: Alleged Firefight Between Downed Russian Pilot & Terrorists Surfaces

World at War
Comments

Trump, Mattis Introduce New Nukes, Scrap Obama’s Reduction Policy

World at War
Comments

Report: Russian Su-25 Downed In Syria, Pilot Dead

World at War
Comments

Comments