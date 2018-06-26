U.N. to present plan for Mediterranean migrant centers for EU

The United Nations agencies for migration and refugees will present the European Union with a plan for “regional disembarkation platforms” around the Mediterranean where the bloc could hold migrants and decide whether to admit them.

The plan appears to have fairly broad support in an EU now bitterly split over immigration policy, although countries have yet to settle on the details.

Europe’s migration crisis, which peaked with the arrival of more than 1 million asylum seekers in 2015, has been tapering off with arrivals falling to the tens of thousands so far this year. But the issue has taken on new political urgency in recent weeks as anti-immigrant parties make their influence felt.

