U. of Michigan Dearborn Hosts Racially Segregated ‘BIPOC’ and ‘Non-POC’ Events

The University of Michigan-Dearborn hosted racially segregated events on Tuesday, one for “Non-POC,” and the other for “BIPOC” (Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color) students.

During the two racially segregated “cafes,” the groups were encouraged to “discuss their experience as students on campus.” The university now says that it “sincerely regrets” describing the cafes as “Non-POC” and “BIPOC” events.

“The Non-POC (People Of Color) Cafe is a space for students that do not identify as persons of color to gather and to discuss their experience as students on campus and as non-POC in the world,” read the event description on the university’s website. Although the university has since pulled the relevant pages off their website, archives of the information pages exist.

“Feel free to drop in and discuss your experiences as non-persons of color and hopefully brainstorm solutions to common issues within the non-POC community,” added the description.

