U.S. accuses China of stealing patents in WTO complaint

Image Credits: Mikhail Palinchak / Getty.

The United States launched a complaint against China at the World Trade Organization on Friday, part of a package of trade measures announced by President Donald Trump on Thursday over China’s alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property.

A presidential memorandum signed by Trump will target up to $60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs, but only after a 30-day consultation period that starts once a list is published. [nL3N1R46S3]

The WTO complaint was widely expected as the tariffs come under a U.S. law which requires a simultaneous legal challenge at the global trade body.

China, which dismisses Trump’s allegations, has said it is ready to retaliate against U.S. imports.

