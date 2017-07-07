U.S. adds 222,000 jobs in June hiring surge

Image Credits: Fiat Chrysler / Flickr.

The U.S. created 222,000 new jobs in June as hiring accelerated in the spring, showing that companies are still finding ways to add staff despite a growing shortage of skilled workers.

The increase in new jobs was the largest in four months and second biggest haul of the year. Hiring was also stronger in May and April than previously reported.

The pickup in hiring in the spring coincides with a fresh spurt of growth in the economy after a slow start to the year. The U.S. is forecast to grow twice as fast in the second quarter as it did in the first three months of the year.

