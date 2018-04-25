U.S. Air Force to Ramp Up Commitments to Space Amid Chinese Threat

The United States Air Force is accelerating investment in space as Chinese advancements threaten to penetrate American systems in the previously uncontested domain, top service officials said during a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Air Force secretary Heather Wilson and chief of staff General David Goldfein both identified China’s space innovation and “rapid growth” in military capabilities among their top concerns facing the service in the coming years.

“Some of the work they’re doing in space, it’s very aggressive,” Goldfein said. “We built our space architecture in an era when space was a rather benign domain, so … we’re very focused on taking some bold moves in this budget to increase our ability to defend what we have in space.”

Though Goldfein nodded to Russian gains in space capabilities, he noted Moscow doesn’t have the same “economic base” as Beijing that has allowed for such rapid advancements.

