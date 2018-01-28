U.S. Ambassador Calls Out NBC For Falling For Fake News From North Korea

For those who want to chart the downward spiral of NBC’s news division, one needs only to look at the diminishing returns of its nightly newscasters.

First, Huntley and Brinkley, the distinguished duo who were contemporaries of Walter Cronkite. Then, Tom Brokaw, the man credited with coining the term “the greatest generation.” Then, Brian Williams, the anchor who was shot at in a military helicopter just days after he won the Daytona 500 in a Yugo with a group of trained hamsters as a pit crew.

And now we have Lester Holt, who can easily be deceived by a North Korean act of fakery so blatant anyone with one working eye and two functioning brain cells could suss it out for themselves.

