U.S. ‘Benign China’ Policy Ending

Current and former intelligence officials last week acknowledged that decades of intelligence assessments and policies toward China that viewed the Communist Party-ruled government in Beijing as a benign power are no longer valid.

Michael Collins, deputy assistant CIA director and head of the agency’s East Asia Mission Center, said during a security conference that classified assessments outline the agency’s record on China but that China is expanding its global ambitions.

Critics have said the CIA failed to properly assess major strategic developments in China as a result of “group think” that sought to play down or ignore many of Beijing’s threatening activities.

