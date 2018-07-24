U.S. ‘Benign China’ Policy Ending

Current and former intelligence officials last week acknowledged that decades of intelligence assessments and policies toward China that viewed the Communist Party-ruled government in Beijing as a benign power are no longer valid.

Michael Collins, deputy assistant CIA director and head of the agency’s East Asia Mission Center, said during a security conference that classified assessments outline the agency’s record on China but that China is expanding its global ambitions.

Critics have said the CIA failed to properly assess major strategic developments in China as a result of “group think” that sought to play down or ignore many of Beijing’s threatening activities.

Read more


Related Articles

Very low sentences for African migrants after ‘bloody gang rape’ of 13-year-old girl in Sweden

Very low sentences for African migrants after ‘bloody gang rape’ of 13-year-old girl in Sweden

World News
Comments
Londonistan: Police Hint Acid Attack On Toddler Linked to 'Community Dispute'

Londonistan: Police Hint Acid Attack On Toddler Linked to ‘Community Dispute’

World News
Comments

Hasbro to Move More Production Outside China Due to Tariffs

World News
Comments

Hypocrisy: Hillary’s Love Affair With Russia

World News
Comments

Three men arrested over acid attack on three-year-old British boy

World News
Comments

Comments