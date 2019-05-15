U.S. Birth Rate Plunges to All Time Low

The U.S. birth rate has hit a record low of 1.7, well below the replacement rate of 2.1, as more women choose careers over having families.

According to figures released by the CDC, the number of live births in the U.S. dropped to 3.8 million last year, which is the lowest level in 32 years.

Tumbling fertility rates combined with women choosing careers over babies is being blamed for the decline, with only women aged 35-44 seeing an increase in birth rates.

Birth rates for all other age groups is in decline, most dramatically amongst teens aged 15-19, with the birth rate for that demographic falling to 17.4 births per 1,000 women, down 72% from a peak of 61.8 in 1991.

It’s really remarkable, not something that we’ve seen over the last century,” said Prof. Buckles.

Just by coincidence, depression levels amongst women have been continually on the rise ever since the cultural shift which sent the message that being a homemaker was an unfulfilling, boring life.

Stories of women who sink into depression because they have left it too late to have children are also becoming increasingly commonplace.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————