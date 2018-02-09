U.S. Budget Deals: $1.5 Billion For Opioid-Addicted Babies, Families

Image Credits: richiec / WIkimedia Commons.

A U.S. budget deal adopted by Congress on Friday includes what advocates call a landmark compromise to provide an estimated $1.5 billion over 10 years to try to keep struggling families together, including those with babies born dependent on opioids.

The provision allows assistance on mental health, substance abuse, and parenting whenever any child is deemed at imminent risk of entering foster care.

It also offers support for relatives who unexpectedly assume responsibility for a child when a parent cannot.

Read more


Related Articles

Recognizing and Avoiding Common Household Toxins

Recognizing and Avoiding Common Household Toxins

Health
Comments
10-Year-Old Girl's Lung Collapses Due To Swine Flu Weeks After Being Vaccinated

10-Year-Old Girl’s Lung Collapses Due To Swine Flu Weeks After Being Vaccinated

Health
Comments

Study: Many People Take Dangerously High Amounts of Ibuprofen

Health
Comments

Lab-bred Mosquitoes Unleashed in Miami to Combat Virus-carrying Bugs

Health
Comments

Vaccine Blamed For Sterilization of 500,000 Women & Children

Health
Comments

Comments