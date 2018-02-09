U.S. Budget Deals: $1.5 Billion For Opioid-Addicted Babies, Families

A U.S. budget deal adopted by Congress on Friday includes what advocates call a landmark compromise to provide an estimated $1.5 billion over 10 years to try to keep struggling families together, including those with babies born dependent on opioids.

The provision allows assistance on mental health, substance abuse, and parenting whenever any child is deemed at imminent risk of entering foster care.

It also offers support for relatives who unexpectedly assume responsibility for a child when a parent cannot.

Read more