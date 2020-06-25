U.S. Census Bureau: Whites Under the Age of 16 Now a Minority in America

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau has found that whites under the age of 16 are now a minority in America for the first time since records began.

Asians had the biggest demographic growth rate at 30% over the last ten years – two thirds of that driven by international migration, while the Hispanic population grew by 20% since 2010. The black population grew by 12% over the decade.

Whites grew by just 4.3%, a deficit explained by declining white fertility and a decrease in births. Whites also have a median age of 43.7, which is by far the highest of any demographic group.

Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be an overall minority in America within 25 years.

“We are browning from bottom up in our age structure,” William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, told the Associated Press. “This is going to be a diversified century for the United States, and it’s beginning with this youngest generation.”

The media has framed anyone who discusses the demographic decline of white people in anything other than gushingly positive terms as a racist who is promoting the “conspiracy theory” of “white genocide”.

Debating what kind of impact less white people in society will have on a country is completely off-limits, unless it’s being celebrated.

“If these numbers hold for the 2020 census being conducted right now, it will be the first time since the first decennial census in 1790 that there has been a national decline of whites,” explained Frey.

