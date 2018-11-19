U.S. Closes Ports of Entry Amid Reports Caravan Preparing To Rush Border

The U.S. has temporarily closed several ports of entry with Mexico after officials received reports that the migrant caravan of 3,000 is preparing to bum-rush the border, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Monday.

“This AM, all of #SanYsidro Port of Entry’s northbound lanes were temporarily closed to initiate additional port hardening efforts after @CBP officials were notified that a large # of caravan migrants were planning to rush the border in an attempt to gain illegal access to the US,” Nielsen tweeted.

In response, Customs and Border Protection issued a statement, saying they blocked several port-of-entry lanes and reinforced their numbers to head off the invasion, in conjunction with the Department of Defense.

“In the early morning hours, CBP officials received reports of groups of persons from the caravan gathering in the city of Tijuana for a possible attempt or attempts to rush illegally through the port of entry instead of presenting themselves as required to a CBP officer.”

“CBP officials suspended operations to safely place impediments at the port of entry that would restrict access to a large group attempting to run through the border crossing. After the CBP response at San Ysidro, no activity materialized at the border crossing,” the statement read.

San Ysidro is known as the border’s busiest crossing, with over 100,000 people entering the U.S. daily.

About 10 lanes were reopened several hours after the closure.

Nielsen reminded the caravan that entering the U.S. by force is illegal and won’t be tolerated.

“Unfortunately, some members of the caravan are purposely causing disruptions at our border ports of entry. There is a legal and illegal way to enter the US. We have deployed additional forces to protect our border. We will enforce all our laws.”

Video has emerged of residents of Tijuana, Mexico, clashing with members of the caravan over the weekend, saying President Trump was right to call it an “invasion.”

Trump tweeted an updated picture of the reinforced border, saying that the Fake News has been “showing old footage.”

“The Fake News is showing old footage of people climbing over our Ocean Area Fence. This is what it really looks like – no climbers anymore under our Administration!”

