U.S. Commerce Launches National Security Probe Into Uranium Imports

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday that he has launched a new national security investigation into uranium imports that could lead to tariffs or quotas to limit them.

The “Section 232” probe was prompted by a petition filed by two U.S. uranium mining companies, Ur-Energy Inc and Energy Fuels Inc., complaining that subsidized foreign competitors have caused them to cut capacity and lay off workers.

Ross said the probe would canvass the entire U.S. uranium sector from mining through enrichment and defense and industrial consumption.

