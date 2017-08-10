U.S. destroyer challenges China's claims in South China Sea

Image Credits: Naval Surface Warriors / Flickr.

Share4
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 5

A U.S. Navy destroyer carried out a “freedom of navigation operation” on Thursday, coming within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up by China in the South China Sea, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The operation came as President Donald Trump’s administration seeks Chinese cooperation in dealing with North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs and could complicate efforts to secure a common stance.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the USS John S. McCain traveled close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, among a string of islets, reefs and shoals. China has territorial disputes with its neighbors over the area.

It was the third “freedom of navigation operation” or “fonop” conducted during Trump’s presidency. Neither China’s defense ministry nor its foreign ministry immediately responded to a request for comment.

Read more

Share4
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 5

Related Articles

CIA, other agencies agree with assessment on miniaturized N. Korean nukes: report

CIA, other agencies agree with assessment on miniaturized N. Korean nukes: report

World at War
Comments
Beijing claims US destroyer violated China's sovereignty & security

Beijing claims US destroyer violated China’s sovereignty & security

World at War
Comments

North Korea Details Plan to Fire Missiles Over Japan, Near Guam

World at War
Comments

Islamic State still a threat as Mosul residents return to city in ruins

World at War
Comments

The Plan to “Privatize” the Afghanistan War Doesn’t Privatize Anything

World at War
Comments

Comments