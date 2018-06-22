U.S. Embassy in Cuba Sees 25th Victim of Mysterious Attack

The State Department revealed that another diplomat working at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba has fallen victim to a mysterious attack.

The diplomat, who is now the Havana-based embassy’s 25th individual to be affected, was evacuated to the U.S. to be medically evaluated.

A second employee was also evacuated over health concerns and is currently under medical supervision. Doctors are still attempting to determine whether the issues are related to the mysterious attacks.

U.S. officials have yet to find the source of the illnesses, which have caused symptoms consistent with those suffering from mild brain trauma.

State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a news briefing that attempts are being made to “develop mitigation measures” in order to protect diplomats.

“The interagency community continues to work diligently to determine the cause of the symptoms, as well as develop mitigation measures,” Nauert said on Thursday.

This latest case follows similar reports out of China last month, where employees at the U.S. consulate in Guangzhou developed nearly identical symptoms.

“The medical indications are very similar, and entirely consistent with, the medical indications that were taking place to Americans working in Cuba,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

While initial reports claimed the attacks were the result of a sonic weapon, experts have argued that such a device would not produce the symptoms seen.

U.S. officials, however, still believe the incidents are the result of deliberate attacks.

“I can just share with you that the State Department has expressed its concern with both governments,” Nauert added Thursday. “Both governments have pledged their cooperation, and we expect that they will continue to cooperate with our investigations.”

The Cuban and Chinese governments continue to deny any involvement in the incidents.

Got a tip? Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen

