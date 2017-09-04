U.S. envoy says North Korean leader 'begging for war' as U.N. mulls sanctions

The United States accused North Korea’s trading partners on Monday of aiding its nuclear ambitions and said Pyongyang was “begging for war” after the North’s powerful nuclear test on Sunday and signs that further missile launches were on the way.

South Korea said it was talking to Washington about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula.

U.S. President Donald Trump held calls with foreign leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the White House declared that “all options to address the North Korean threat are on the table.”

Moon and Trump agreed in a telephone call to scrap a warhead weight limit on South Korea’s missiles, South Korea’s presidential office said, enabling it to strike North Korea with greater force in the event of a military conflict. The White House said Trump gave “in-principle approval” to the move.

