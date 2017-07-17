U.S. expert visits London hospital to examine baby Charlie Gard

Image Credits: facebook.

A U.S doctor offering experimental treatment to a critically ill British baby visited the London hospital where he is being treated on Monday as part of a last-ditch attempt to persuade a judge to keep the boy’s life support switched on.

The parents of Charlie Gard, who has a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and brain damage, have been fighting a legal battle to send him to the United States for the neurologist’s experimental therapy.

But Britain’s courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without a realistic prospect of it helping the 11-month-old child.

The case has gained global attention after interventions by U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, who have both voiced support for Charlie. It has prompted a fierce debate around the world about medical ethics and whether the hospital treating the child or his parents should determine his fate.

Read more


Related Articles

Swedish Liberal Youth Party Wants to Legalize Necrophilia & Child Porn

Swedish Liberal Youth Party Wants to Legalize Necrophilia & Child Porn

World News
Comments
Russia Accuses US of 'Robbery' In Seizure of Diplomatic Property By Obama Admin

Russia Accuses US of ‘Robbery’ In Seizure of Diplomatic Property By Obama Admin

World News
Comments

Telegraph: Top UK University to Swap Portraits of Bearded White Scholars with Wall of Diversity

World News
Comments

Haiti Official Who Exposed The Clinton Foundation Is Found Dead

World News
Comments

MPs mock Trump amid claims he told Theresa May to ‘fix’ a warm reception in the UK

World News
Comments

Comments