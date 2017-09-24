U.S. Flies Bombers North Of DMZ, Sends Message To NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a show of American military might to North Korea, U.S. bombers and flight escorts flew on Saturday to the farther point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such American aircraft this century.

The Pentagon said the mission in international airspace showed how seriously President Donald Trump takes North Korea’s “reckless behavior.”

“This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the president has many military options to defeat any threat,” Defense Department spokesman Dana White said in a statement.

Read more