U.S. Has Gone a Record 142 Months Without a Major Hurricane Strike

Image Credits: Pixabay.

Thursday, August 24, 2017 marks a record 142 straight months since the last major hurricane made landfall in the continental United States. But that record major-hurricane drought may be coming to an end.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Harvey is “quickly strengthening” in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to be a major hurricane when it approaches the middle Texas coast on Friday night or Saturday morning.

The storm is then expected to stall, producing huge amounts of rain, in excess of 20 inches, according to some forecasts. “Life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding expected,” says the advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center shows the storm remaining in the Texas-Louisiana coastal area through Tuesday.

