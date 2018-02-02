U.S. hiring accelerates; annual wage growth strongest since 2009

Image Credits: IoSonoUnaFotoCamera, Flickr.

U.S. job growth surged in January and wages increased further, recording their largest annual gain in more than 8-1/2 years, bolstering expectations that inflation will push higher this year as the labor market hits full employment.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 200,000 jobs last month after rising 160,000 in December, the Labor Department said on Friday.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent. Average hourly earnings rose nine cents, or 0.3 percent, in January to $26.74, building on December’s solid 0.4 percent gain.

That boosted the year-on-year increase in average hourly earnings to 2.9 percent, the largest rise since June 2009, from 2.7 percent in December. Workers, however, put in fewer hours last month. The average workweek fell to 34.3 hours, the shortest in four months, from 34.5 hours in December.

Read more


Related Articles

Economy adds 200K jobs in January

Economy adds 200K jobs in January

Economy
Comments
Atlanta Fed Tracker Predicts 5.4% GDP Growth In Q1

Atlanta Fed Tracker Predicts 5.4% GDP Growth In Q1

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin slides further, headed for worst week since 2013

Economy
Comments

Dow Ends January With Rally, Extends Winning Streak

Economy
Comments

Immigrants Sent $140 Billion From U.S. Back To Homelands in 2016

Economy
Comments

Comments