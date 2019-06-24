U.S. Holocaust Museum Denounces AOC's Comments on "Concentration Camps"

The U.S. Holocaust Museum has denounced Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments equating border facilities for children with historical “concentration camps”.

Last week, AOC claimed the Trump administration was housing the children of detained illegal immigrants in “concentration camps” on the border with Mexico.

While Ocasio-Cortez received condemnation from numerous Holocaust survivors, many on the left rushed to her defense.

However, AOC just got BTFO by the U.S. Holocaust Museum, which said there was no analogy to be made.

NEW: The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) responds to Ocasio-Cortez's remarks comparing concentration camps to immigration facilities: “The USHMM unequivocally rejects efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary” pic.twitter.com/5oLIBgIqqp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2019

“The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum unequivocally rejects efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary,” the museum said in a statement.

The Museum also clarified that a claim by one of its staff members that a comparison was legitimate “does not reflect the position of the Museum” and apologized for any offense caused to Holocaust survivors.

During a debate on his show Friday, liberal Bill Maher warned that throwing around terms like “concentration camps” would not win elections for Democrats.

Indeed, it seems that their inability to dial down the hysteria as their Trump Derangement Syndrome accelerates will do little to attract moderate Democrat voters.

