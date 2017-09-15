U.S. House Passes $1.2 Trillion Measure to Fund Government

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $1.2 trillion bill to fund most government activities in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, knowing the Senate will disagree with many controversial elements and force a negotiation that could stretch into December.

The bill, passed by a 211-198 vote largely along party lines in the Republican-controlled House, provides $658.1 billion for the Department of Defense and $44.3 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including roughly $1.6 billion for construction of physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexican border.

The $31.4 billion allotted for the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Forest Service, the Indian Health Service and related agencies cut the EPA’s funding by $534 million when compared to the prior fiscal year.

