U.S. House Passes $1.2 Trillion Measure to Fund Government

Image Credits: Elliott P. / Flickr.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $1.2 trillion bill to fund most government activities in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, knowing the Senate will disagree with many controversial elements and force a negotiation that could stretch into December.

The bill, passed by a 211-198 vote largely along party lines in the Republican-controlled House, provides $658.1 billion for the Department of Defense and $44.3 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including roughly $1.6 billion for construction of physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexican border.

The $31.4 billion allotted for the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Forest Service, the Indian Health Service and related agencies cut the EPA’s funding by $534 million when compared to the prior fiscal year.

Read more


Related Articles

BUCHANAN: A 'Read-My-Lips' Moment For Trump?

BUCHANAN: A ‘Read-My-Lips’ Moment For Trump?

Government
Comments
Bill With Silencer Reform and Protections for Gun Owners Passes Committee

Bill With Silencer Reform and Protections for Gun Owners Passes Committee

Government
Comments

Navy Deploys Cyber Security Team to Investigate USS John McCain Collision

Government
Comments

MAGA Means The End Of Career Politicians

Government
Comments

The Truth About Janet Reno

Government
Comments

Comments