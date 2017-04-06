U.S. Illegal Immigration Plunges on Trump Crackdown

Illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border has plunged in the past two months as President Donald Trump’s crackdown takes hold, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Wednesday.

Apprehensions of people trying to sneak into the United States, seen as an indicator of the total flow of undocumented immigrants, dropped to 16,600 in March, down 30 percent from February and 64 percent from a year ago.

Kelly told the Senate Committee on Homeland Security that there was even a sharper fall in the number of families and unaccompanied children crossing the border.

“We’ve seen an absolutely amazing drop in the number of migrants coming out of Central America,” he said.

