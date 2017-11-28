U.S. Indicts Three Chinese Hackers Linked to Security Firm

The Justice Department charged three Chinese hackers on Monday with conducting cyber attacks against U.S. and international financial and technology firms and stealing confidential business information.

The three hackers, Chinese nationals Wu Yingzhuo, Dong Hao, and Xia Lei, all worked for a Chinese cyber security firm called Boyusec that the Pentagon has linked to the Ministry of State Security, the civilian intelligence service.

The three men were charged with coordinated cyber attacks against computer networks at Moody’s Analytics, Siemans AG, and Trimble Inc.

The companies are involved in economic analysis, manufacturing and electronics, and GPS technology, respectively.

