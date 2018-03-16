U.S. industrial output rises on gains in manufacturing, mining

U.S. industrial production jumped 1.1 percent in February, the largest increase in four months, due to a weather-related rebound in construction and a rise in output from the nation’s oil and gas fields and mines.

Manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent, the biggest gain since October, the Federal Reserve said in its monthly report.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3 percent rise in industrial production. Output for January was revised down to a decline of 0.3 percent from the previous 0.1 percent drop.

The U.S. central bank’s measure of the industrial sector comprises manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities.

Read more