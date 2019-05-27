U.S. Investigates Airports Persecuting Chick-Fil-A

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

The U.S. government has launched a review of complaints that two American airports illegally discriminated against the very popular Chick-fil-A restaurants – even as LGBT lawmakers resort to tricks to try to protect their campaign against the company for its policy of donating to faith-based charitable groups.

The company has been in the crosshairs of the homosexual and transgender communities since its owner several years ago advocated for traditional marriage. Then the company’s critics were further infuriated when they discovered its contributions go to conservative charities.

Most recently, officials in San Antonio, who discriminated against the Christian-owned company in their airport contract, revealed they are trying to hide from the public their conversations on that issue.




