U.S. jobless claims fall as labor market strengthens

Image Credits: flickr, jurvetson.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to sustained labor strength even as economic growth appears to have slowed early in the first quarter.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 226,000 for the week ended March 10, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Data for the prior week were revised to show 1,000 fewer applications received than previously reported. Claims dropped to 210,000 during the week ended Feb. 24, which was the lowest level since December 1969.

Last week’s drop in claims was in line with economists’ expectations. It was the 158th straight week that claims remained below the 300,000 threshold, which is associated with a strong labor market. That is the longest such stretch since 1970, when the labor market was much smaller.

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. industrial output rises on gains in manufacturing, mining

U.S. industrial output rises on gains in manufacturing, mining

Economy
Comments
Over $60 Billion Wiped Off Value Of Cryptocurrencies in 24 Hours

Over $60 Billion Wiped Off Value Of Cryptocurrencies in 24 Hours

Economy
Comments

McAfee: Plan To Thwart Govt Control Of Cryptocurrency

Economy
Comments

Who Is Larry Kudlow, Trump’s Top Economic Aide?

Economy
Comments

Small Business Optimism Highest Since 1983

Economy
Comments

Comments