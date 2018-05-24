U.S. Launches Criminal Probe into Bitcoin Price Manipulation

The Justice Department has opened a criminal probe into whether traders are manipulating the price of Bitcoin and other digital currencies, dramatically ratcheting up U.S. scrutiny of red-hot markets that critics say are rife with misconduct, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The investigation is focused on illegal practices that can influence prices — such as spoofing, or flooding the market with fake orders to trick other traders into buying or selling, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the review is private. Federal prosecutors are working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a financial regulator that oversees derivatives tied to Bitcoin, the people said.

Authorities worry that virtual currencies are susceptible to fraud for multiple reasons: skepticism that all exchanges are actively pursuing cheaters, wild price swings that could make it easy to push valuations around and a lack of regulations like the ones that govern stocks and other assets.

Read more


Related Articles

Economic Sabotage: Fed Reserve Loved Obama, Now Purposely Hurting Trump

Economic Sabotage: Fed Reserve Loved Obama, Now Purposely Hurting Trump

Economy
Comments
U.S. Launches Auto Import Probe, China Says Will Defend Interests

U.S. Launches Auto Import Probe, China Says Will Defend Interests

Economy
Comments

New NAFTA Deal May Slip to 2019

Economy
Comments

New Era: Malls to Become Hotels, Apartments

Economy
Comments

Left-Wing Billionaire Michael Bloomberg: Raising Taxes on Poor People Is a “good thing.”

Economy
Comments

Comments