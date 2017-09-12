U.S. lawmakers want 'supercharged' response to North Korea nuclear tests

Image Credits: STR/AFP/Getty Images.

Frustrated U.S. lawmakers called on Tuesday for a “supercharged” response to North Korea’s nuclear tests, saying Washington should act alone if necessary to stiffen sanctions on companies from China and any country doing business with Pyongyang.

“I believe the response from the United States and our allies should be supercharged,” said Representative Ed Royce, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

“We need to use every ounce of leverage … to put maximum pressure on this rogue regime,” he told a hearing on North Korea. “Time is running out.”

The U.N. Security Council stepped up sanctions on Monday following Pyongyang’s sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3, imposing a ban on textile exports and capping oil imports.

