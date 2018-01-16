U.S.-Led Meeting: Sanctions Pressure on North Korea Must Be Maintained

Sanctions pressure must be maintained on North Korea to force it to abandon its nuclear weapons program and the world should not be fooled by its current charm offensive in engaging South Korea, participants at a 20-nation meeting on North Korea said on Tuesday.

“We must increase the costs of the regime’s behavior to the point that North Korea must come to the table for credible negotiations,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the one-day meeting in Vancouver.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has refused to give up development of nuclear missiles capable of hitting the United States in spite of increasingly severe sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council.

Read more