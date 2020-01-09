U.S. Military Contractor Whose Death Could Spark WW3 ID'ed As 33yo Iraqi Migrant

After leaving Americans in the dark for nearly two weeks, it was revealed Wednesday that the US military contractor whose death in Iraq could spark World War III was an Iraqi migrant who was naturalized in 2017 and worked as a translator.

From The Daily Mail, “The man whose death could spark WW3 is buried in Sacramento: Escalation of US-Iran conflict began after death of military contractor dad-of-two, 33, in rocket attack last month”:

The US military contractor who was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq last month has been buried in Northern California after his death ignited a series of reprisals between the U.S. and Iran. Nawres Waleed Hamid, 33, died on December 27 at a military base near Iraq’s northern city of Kirkuk where he worked as a linguist for Virginia based Valiant Integrated Services. US authorities say Iranian-backed militia fired rockets at the base, killing married dad-of-two Hamid and injuring several coalition troops. The attack inflamed tensions in the region with Iran’s Supreme Leader warning America that Tuesday night’s missile attack on two bases was merely ‘a slap’ and that such strikes are ‘not enough’ to punish the US.

Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of Trump de-escalating war with Iran, and has a warning for Bolton. […] Hamid was born in Iraq, and the couple came to the United States in 2011 while Alkhali was pregnant, she said. He became a naturalized US citizen in 2017, she added.

Hamid’s death was used by the Trump administration to justify the deadly Dec 29 US airstrikes which killed 25 people in Iraq and Syria and led to this latest surge of conflict in the region.

Here’s a timeline of what has occurred since his death from ABC 10:

Dec. 27, 2019: Missiles struck an Iraqi compound housing both U.S. and coalition forces. Hamid was killed and several service members were wounded in the attack. The U.S. blamed the militia group Kataeb Hezbollah, which has reportedly has connections to Iran, according to multiple reports. Dec. 29, 2019: The U.S. dropped several bombs in Iraq and Syria, killing at least 25 people. Dec. 31, 2019: Protesters attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on New Year’s Eve in retaliation to the bombings in Iraq and Syria. Jan. 2, 2020: A drone strike approved by President Trump killed Soleimani and five others near the Baghdad’s airport. Jan. 4, 2020: Nawres Waleed Hamid was buried at the Greater Sacramento Muslim Cemetery in Sacramento. Jan. 4, 2020: President Trump said in a string of tweets that U.S. government had identified 52 cultural sites to attack if Iran retaliated against America for Soleimani’s death. Jan. 7, 2020: In response to Soleimani’s death, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles targeting at two Iraq bases housing U.S. troops. There has no official information on possible casualties or injuries in the attacks. Jonathan Hoffman, the assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in statement, “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

With all due respect to Hamid and his family, is the death of a US military contractor in a country we’re occupying really worth starting World War III over?

It seems like they’ve been hiding his identity just to keep people from realizing what is really going on here.

Though Trump felt his death was worth avenging, he didn’t carry out any strikes on the Mexican drug cartels who massacred an innocent Mormon family traveling through Mexico.

A 13-year-old American boy was savagely murdered in a cartel attack while traveling with his family to America from Mexico on Saturday but his death elicited no response.

This contractor’s death is obviously just being used as an excuse to start a war with Iran as neocons have been planning for decades.

