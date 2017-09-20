U.S. Officials Express ‘Urgent Need’ to Unravel Mystery of ‘Sonic’ Attacks on Diplomats

The United States and Cuba went forward with their first formal diplomatic meeting since President Trump was elected in the face of calls from several GOP senators to kick out all Cuban diplomats in Washington—and possibly shut down the embassy—if the Cuban government cannot provide more information about the mysterious “sonic” attacks on U.S. diplomats in Havana.

State Department officials and Cuban government representatives met in Washington Tuesday for the sixth meeting of the Bilateral Commission, a formal working group established under President Barack Obama’s policy of renewing diplomatic and economic ties with the island nation.

The State Department provided a terse read-out of the meeting Wednesday morning, noting that it “provided an opportunity to discuss the incidents affecting diplomatic personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Havana.”

“The United States reiterated its deep concern for the safety and security of the U.S. Embassy community in Havana and the urgent need to identify the cause of these incidents and to ensure they cease,” the read-out states.

