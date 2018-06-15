U.S. Officials Press Cuba on ‘Urgent Need’ to ID Source of Attacks on Diplomats

U.S. officials are continuing to stress the “urgent need” for the Cuban government to identify the source of mysterious sonic attacks on U.S. diplomats in Havana nearly a year after the State Department first publicly acknowledged they had occurred.

The latest call for more transparency from the Cuban government on the attacks came during the seventh bilateral commission meeting between U.S. and Cuban official in Washington Thursday.

“The United States reiterated the urgent need to identify the source of the attacks on U.S. diplomats and to ensure they cease,” the State Department said in a release. “We also reiterated that until it is sufficiently safe to fully staff our embassy, we will not be able to provide regular visa services in Havana.”

